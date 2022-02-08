Amir Locke’s cousin arrested in probe that led to fatal raid

By AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities arrested Amir Locke’s 17-year-old cousin in connection with the homicide investigation that led police to the Minneapolis apartment where a SWAT team officer fatally shot Locke while conducting a search warrant. The St. Paul Police Department said Tuesday on Twitter that the teen was arrested Monday afternoon in the southeastern Minnesota city of Winona. He was booked into the juvenile detention center on suspicion of second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 10 killing of Otis Elder. The death of Locke, who was Black, has sparked protests and prompted an immediate reexamination of no-knock arrest warrants, with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey last week announcing a moratorium while the city brings in outside experts to study its policy.