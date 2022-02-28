1 million Sputnik coronavirus vaccines expire in Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Health authorities in Guatemala say over a million doses of the Russian Sputnik coronavirus vaccine have expired, because nobody wanted to take the shot. The country’s health minister said Monday there was a “rejection” among the population toward the vaccine, even though a lot of Guatemalans remain unvaccinated. Only about 43% of the country’s 12.6 million people over age 11 are fully vaccinated, in a country of 17 million. It is unclear if people had any particular doubts about the Russian vaccine, or if they were unwilling to take any vaccine. The wasted shots cost the government about $11 million.