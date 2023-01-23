Bribery trial of ex-Ohio House speaker to begin in earnest

CINCINNATI (AP) — Opening statements are scheduled Monday in former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder’s bribery trial. Federal prosecutors allege the Republican oversaw a $60 million scheme secretly funded by FirstEnergy Corp. through which he secured power and worked to pass a $1 billion nuclear bailout. The former U.S. attorney called it the largest corruption case in state history. Associate Matt Borges is a former chair of the Ohio Republican Party and is also being tried. Each faces a single charge of racketeering punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Both men have pleaded not guilty. The trial could last six weeks.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.