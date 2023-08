WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer has been shot and the suspected gunman wounded in the Los Angeles suburb of Whittier. The shooting took place at about 9 p.m. Monday. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says both the officer and the suspect were hospitalized but there’s no immediate word on their conditions. Other details also weren’t immediately released.

