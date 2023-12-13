The last residents of a coastal Mexican town destroyed by climate change

EL BOSQUE, Mexico (AP) — Flooding driven by some of the world’s fastest sea-level rise and increasingly brutal winter storms has destroyed the Mexican town of El Bosque. Locals have left homes they built for rentals in nearby towns. Scarcely able to afford their new homes, they wait for government relocation still months away. The U.N. climate summit known as COP28 focused this month on how developing countries need trillions of dollars to cope with global warming. Mexico is trapped between the economic promise of its petroleum wealth and the environmental peril that it helps fuel.

