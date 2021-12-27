Person killed in Old Town identified as Portland man, 41

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police on Monday said the victim killed in Old Town on Friday was a 41-year-old Portland man. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports police say Derrick Kenreko Marshall was found with a gunshot wound at Northwest Sixth Avenue and Davis Street at about 8:50 p.m. Police say Marshall was taken to a hospital where he died. Police say the shooting suspects fled before police arrived. No further information was released. Marshall’s death marked the 87th homicide in 2021. The annual previous record of homicides was set in 1987 with 70.