Leaders say explosive at Olympia mosque meant to stoke fear

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — An explosive device was tossed at the Islamic Center of Olympia, an act leaders of the facility was an apparent act of intimidation. The Washington chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said nobody was hurt and there was no damage Nov. 23, but neighbors heard the blast. The explosion is the latest in a series of assaults on houses of worship in the Puget Sound region. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office didn’t respond to questions from KING5.

