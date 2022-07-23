C.O. faces ‘excessive heat watch’; Pacific Power urges taking care to prepare for heat wave

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With daily high temperatures forecast to be near or above the 100-degree mark next week across much of the Pacific Northwest, Pacific Power said Saturday it is prepared to face higher demands on the grid from both record temperatures and increased customer need.

An "excessive heat watch" has been issued for wide areas of Central and Eastern Oregon for Tuesday morning through Friday evening by the National Weather Service in Pendleton, as forecasters warn of several days with temperatures at or above 100 degrees.

“We’ve taken steps for grid hardening, in particular since last summer, to prevent overloading at the substation level and on the distribution system,” said Erik Brookhouse, vice president of system operations for Pacific Power. “We are confident about our network’s readiness for this summer.”

Wildfire conditions have elevated, too, and Pacific Power has taken additional safety precautions in high risk areas to reduce the risk of wildfire. Among other measures, the company is conducting additional patrols of power lines and temporarily modifying targeted system settings to be more sensitive.

Customers can also take steps to manage their energy use during the summer, staying comfortable while avoiding a surprise on your next bill. To see a full list of energy-saving tips, visit the company’s website. Among the top energy-saving recommendations for summer are:

Keep curtains and blinds closed during the day.

Open windows during cooler evening hours.

Operate the clothes dryer and dishwasher at night.

If you have air conditioning, set it to maintain an interior temperature of 78 degrees, higher when you are away from home.

More electric energy information is available on Pacific Power’s website at: www.pacificpower.net.

