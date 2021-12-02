Bend nonprofit understaffed, volunteers concerned over Omicron Covid variant

(Update: Adding video, comments from St. Vincents de Paul)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Volunteers at St Vincent de Paul are back inside for roughly the first time since the pandemic started, stocking groceries to help serve those in need in Central Oregon.

However, Gary Hewitt, executive director of St. Vincent de Paul, said since march of 2020, the number of volunteers has been low.

“Of our 55 volunteers I think we lost 35 of 40 almost overnight,” Hewitt said.

Hewitt said most volunteers said they would come back, but they’ve had to find new ones instead.

Now with the Omicron Covid variant officially in the United States, Hewitt said half a dozen people have reached out with concerns, while even more plan to wait and see how things play out.

“We have had a few people raising concerns about this new variant,” Hewitt said. “So I’m trying to staff up again and get more volunteers in because people have legitimate concerns with their own health.”

He said some have medical concerns, while others plan to travel and don’t want to take a risk of infection.

Hewitt understands these concerns but he says if everyone wears their mask, gets their vaccine and their booster, this should be a safe place to volunteer.

In addition to the food boxes, clothing vouchers and other typical services, St. Vincent de Paul has turkey boxes to give out for the holiday season.

Hewitt said this variant is coming at the worst time.

“That hurts a lot because right now like I said we had just opened our doors so right now we need a full staff at a time when a few people might be leaving us,” Hewitt said.

“I feel there's a greater need now than there was just a month ago.”

But he’s optimistic the community will step up.

“I think we’ll fill them, you know,” Hewitt said. “We’re always looking but it always seems to work. Somebody leaves and somebody else shows up.”