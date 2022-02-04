Crook County sheriff’s deputy on leave after fatal shooting in Juniper Canyon
(Update: Sheriff confirms fatal shooting; details given by homeowner, property resident)
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Crook County sheriff’s deputy apparently shot and killed a man in the Juniper Canyon area south of Prineville Friday afternoon. Sheriff John Gautney released limited details Saturday, including that the deputy has been placed on leave as Oregon State Police and the district attorney’s office lead the resulting investigation, but two area residents offered more details of what transpired.
The officer-involved shooting was reported around 1:40 p.m. in the 2300 block of Southeast Maphet Road.
In a brief news release, Gautney said the “deputy was involved in a use of force situation in which another individual was shot.”
“Immediate medical aid was rendered by deputies that arrived on the scene, however, that person succumbed to their wounds,” the sheriff said. “The involved deputy has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol any time deadly force is used.”
The Central Oregon Major Incident Team is investigating the incident, led by OSP, in conjunction with the DA’s office, Gautney said.
The investigation closed Maphet Road for several hours.
“This is a very difficult time for all involved, and the Crook County Sheriff’s Office extends heartfelt condolences to families and friends of all involved,” the sheriff said.
NewsChannel 21 spoke Saturday with a homeowner on Maphet Road who said the man who was fatally shot had been staying on his property in recent weeks. Richard Brenner said Nicholas Rodin of Madras, who was about 35, was engaged to his niece, who is living there and expecting with their child this spring.
“He went for a walk down the road to the mailboxes and back, talking to (a female friend) on his cellphone,” in an audio chat on Facebook, Brenner said. “Right in the middle of talking to him, she hears a ‘bam!’ .. and he says, ‘I’ve been shot!”
Brenner said Rodin had a warrant for a probation violation, which he believes led to the confrontation. “My understanding is, the police officer said ‘lay down on the ground’ – he said no, and (was shot) right after that.”
“Nick’s a neat freak – he’s not going to lay down on the dirty road,” Brenner said. “He was a really nice guy. He wasn’t a threat or danger to anybody.”
Rodney Silvey, who also lives on Brenner's property, said Rodin was "never armed" and that earlier Friday, "he (Rodin) was happy, in a good mood, going down to get a ride to work." He said Rodin picked up odd jobs and worked for his father.
The sheriff said any further information would come from the district attorney’s office, which has not responded to phone or email requests for further details.
Dan Wendel from the Oregon Department of Justice is serving as acting DA until Gov. Kate Brown appoints a successor to Wade Whiting, who has moved on to a new position as Crook-Jefferson County judge.
