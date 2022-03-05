Madras boy’s beating prompts court case that could allow lawsuits against mandatory abuse reporters

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – While the case of a brutally beaten Madras boy has prompted years of legislative efforts to increase the sentences of criminals who leave victims with life-long injuries, it’s also prompted another court case that could have a major impact on mandatory reporters of child abuse.

Arguments are set to begin Monday before the Oregon Supreme Court as lawyers for Ezra Thomas, who was 2 at the time of the 2017 assault, seek a ruling that lets them sue a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy and Warm Springs tribal police officer who they say failed to investigate his suspected abuse or report it to child welfare workers in timely fashion, The Oregonian/Oregon Live reported Saturday.

If the court rules in their favor, it could pave the way for lawsuits to be filed by others harmed due to failures by mandatory reporters, the newspaper reported.

Thomas suffered severe head injuries at age 2 when he was beaten by his mother’s boyfriend at the time. He was left legally blind, unable to walk and dependent on others for 24-hour care. Josue Jair Mendoza-Melo was convicted of attempted aggravated murder and first-degree criminal mistreatment, but under current laws will serve a maximum of 12 years in prison, prompting legislative efforts to pass “Ezra’s Law,” and ensure longer sentences.

For nearly 60 years, state law has required health care workers and police officers to report suspected child abuse; lawmakers have expanded the list of mandatory reporters over the years to include other professions, such as teachers. It originally was a misdemeanor for a mandatory reporter to violate the law, but lawmakers lowered the penalty to a fine in 1975, according to a court filing in the case.