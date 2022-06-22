Redmond police confirm officers shot 2 dogs, killing 1, during investigation at homeless camp

Police say dogs behaved aggressively: veterinarian doesn't note history of aggression

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- While investigating the whereabouts of a stolen trailer and contents, Redmond police officers shot two dogs, one fatally, Tuesday night at a large houseless encampment off Northeast 17th Street and Greenwood Avenue.

“I got an urgent phone call from an unhoused community member, pretty distraught, saying the police had shot and killed someone's dog out there,” Companion Animal Medical Project Executive Director Johannah Johnson-Weinberg told NewsChannel 21 Wednesday.

Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, Johnson-Weinberg went to the houseless encampment in response to the caller, whose dog was wounded, but stable.

When she arrived, she saw a small trail of blood and two Redmond officers burying a 1-year-old spayed female pit bull mix.

A 2-year-old spayed female pit bull mix suffered a bullet graze wound.

“She wasn’t bleeding out -- it was certainly a graze, the skin was apart, but it’s a relatively clean wound,” Johnson-Weinberg said.

Police said in a statement Wednesday afternoon that the two dogs were off-leash and behaving aggressively.

Lt. Jesse Petersen said the officers "were approached by several aggressive off-leash dogs" and confronted by two of them while they were trying to contact the occupants of the houseless camp, near where the reported stolen property was located.

"One of the detectives unsuccessfully attempted to separate himself from the dogs, and fired shots at one of the dogs, which later died," he said.

A short time later, police say, another off-leash and aggressive dog ran toward a detective, but fled once he shot at it. Its status is currently unknown, police said. Officers stayed on scene and buried the deceased dog for its owner.

Petersen added, "RPD will conduct a review of the entirety of the incident (from initial call response to conclusion). Findings will be presented to the captain and chief for review. The incident will also be presented to the District Attorney’s Office for review per policy."

Having interacted with the dogs involved on many occasions, Johnson-Weinberg said they were friendly.

“We’ve provided care for these pet owners multiple times, so we’re very familiar with not only the owner, but also these dogs,” said Johnson-Weinberg, who is a veterinarian.

She said she spoke with the unhoused woman who lost her dog, and noted how distressed and shaken she was.

“It was very traumatic. Their dogs are their lives,” Johnson-Weinberg said.