Thieves are draining C.O. cars of gas: Are locking gas caps the answer?

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Even though gas prices have eased somewhat from record highs, gas siphoning is still becoming an issue, especially in the Bend area.

Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Jayson Janes said Thursday that since May 1, there have been three reports of gas siphoning to the agency.

On the Facebook page Bend Trails Group, someone said their car's gas tank was drained recently while parked at Phil's Trailhead. Another commenter says it happened to them last year at Green Gate.

Kelsey McGee plans to speak with the sheriff's office and people at Phil's Trail to see if they feel safe parking in the area or have taken any steps to reduce the risk of being a theft victim. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.