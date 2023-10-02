Terrebonne man pleads not guilty to kidnap, assault of two women he met at Bend bar; April trial date set

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 25-year-old Terrebonne man pleaded not guilty Monday to 10 charges of kidnap, assault and sexual abuse involving two women who were at a downtown Bend bar in August of last year and said they blacked out and later awakened in a motel room with a male stranger.

Deschutes County Circuit Judge Alycia Sykora set a four-day trial to begin next April 23 for Quinlan David Ribeiro, who is accused of two counts of second-degree kidnapping, three counts of first-degree sex abuse, two counts of coercion and single counts of third-degree sex abuse, fourth-degree assault and harassment.

The judge set an April 16 trial readiness hearing, which Ribeiro must attend. Attorneys must submit pre-trial motions by Feb. 9 and file responses by Feb. 23.

Sykora ordered Ribeiro to have no contact with the two alleged victims, obey all laws, make all court dates, not leave the state without permission and let his attorney know if he changes his address.

Asked if he understood the terms of his continued release, Ribeiro said, “Yes, your honor – thank you.”

A nearly four-month investigation led to Ribeiro’s arrest last December. Bend Police detectives said at the time he might be responsible for other assaults, though court records show no new charges have been filed against him.

Bend Police Lt. Brian Beekman told NewsChannel 21 on Monday, "We continued to investigate leads into the new year, but at this time we have not developed new cases, crimes or victims."

Three women visiting from out of the area reported they had been drinking at Seven nightclub on Bond Street.

At some point in the evening, one of the women was separated from the other two and returned to their Airbnb. The other two women reported blacking out, but said they did not believe they had enough drink to cause that to happen.

Miller said the women reported waking up Sunday morning in a motel room with a man they didn’t know, who drove them back to their Airbnb. One woman recalled being placed in handcuffs an gagged during the night, police said, and had evidence of bruising.