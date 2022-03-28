Sisters Ranger District set to begin 1,100 acres of prescribed burning next week

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) — Sisters Ranger District fire management specialists plan to treat up to 1,100 acres with prescribed fire during 2022, starting next week, officials said Monday.

Prescribed fire units are dispersed throughout three project areas, including adjacent to Highway 20, within the Sisters Area Fuels Reduction (SAFR) area, and in the Metolius Basin.

If conditions are favorable, Sisters Ranger District firefighters will begin spring prescribed fire operations next week. All prescribed burn units are scheduled to take advantage of spring weather and residual moisture that allows firefighters to maintain low-intensity fire while removing ladder fuels and hazardous fuels loading.

The planned units are part of a continuation of treatments using prescribed fire to restore fire in a historically fire-adapted ecosystem while reducing hazardous fuels that contribute to high intensity fire events which occur during the normal fire season. The map below shows project units that are near or adjacent to Sisters area communities.

No road closures are anticipated, although drivers can expect traffic control measures and signage on major roadways during burn operations for public and firefighter safety. Immediately following burn operations, short-duration smoke impacts may affect the town of Sisters, including outlying areas and communities in the Metolius Basin.

Residents and businesses in these areas are advised to keep their windows and doors closed during the nighttime hours, to avoid potential impacts. If smoke drifts onto local roads, motorists are asked to slow down, turn on headlights, and proceed with caution.

Fuels specialists utilize smoke forecasts from the Oregon Department of Forestry Smoke Management office and follow policies outlined by the Oregon Department of Forestry, which governs air quality, and attempts to minimize impacts to visibility and public health. Once ignited, units are monitored and patrolled until they are declared out.

For more information on hazardous fuels reduction projects in Central Oregon, visit the interactive website at http://www.centraloregonfire.org/ or visit www.fs.usda.gov/deschutes and follow on Twitter @CentralORFire. For further questions, contact the Sisters Ranger District at (541) 549-7700.