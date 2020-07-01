New wildfire breaks out near Bessie Butte, south of Bend

Fire Alert

(Update: Line in place around fire; new size estimate 1.8 acres, more on location)

BEND, Ore. KTVZ -- A new wildfire broke out late Wednesday afternoon near Bessie Butte, south of Bend, and drew a quick attack that encircled the nearly 2-acre blaze in blustery winds, Central Oregon fire officials said.

BLM spokeswoman Lisa Clark said Incident 328 was reported around 4:30 p.m. and had burned about more than an acre in roughly an hour. She said the fire was located about a mile northeast of Bessie Butte and 1 1/2 miles southwest of Horse Butte.

A later figure from officials on scene put the size at 1.8 acres.

Four engines were called in, along with two hand crews and air attack plane to "hit this new fire hard," Clark said.

Deschutes County sheriff's deputies also were on scene to help with the brush fire, burning off China Hat Road. Lt. William Bailey said the fire had been moving away from town and that no structures were threatened.

By 5:45 p.m., Clark said the fire had a hose lay around it and fire crews were reinforcing it with hand line. Forward progress was stopped, she said, but winds were a challenge in early efforts.

Mop-up work and reinforcement of the lines was underway Clark said around 6:20 p.m.

The fire was human-caused, Clark said, but the specific cause was under investigation.

We'll have more details as they become available.