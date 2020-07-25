100-acre Crook County wildfire claims home; evacuation alerts issued

Fire Alert

(Update: New fire size, Hwy. 380 not closed)

POST, Ore. (KTVZ) – A wildfire broke out Saturday afternoon in grass and brush west of the Crook County town of Post, quickly growing to 100 acres while claiming one home, threatening others and drawing numerous engine crews, helicopters and planes to the scene.

The Wickiup Road Fire was reported around 3:45 p.m. on BLM-managed land about five miles west of Post, near milepost 20 on state Highway 380, the Paulina Highway, fire information officer Kassidy Kern said.

Several engine crews responded, along with two heavy air tankers, two single-engine air tankers, helicopters and bulldozers, Kern said.

The highway is not closed, she said, but traffic is slow in the area due to firefighting efforts.

Crook County Sheriff John Gautney told NewsChannel 21 a Level 2 "Be Set" evacuation alert was issued for properties on Riverside Lane, where one home was lost to the flames, and Level 1 "Be Ready" notice for other areas in the vicinity of Wickiup Creek Road.

Kern confirmed the fire had burned about 20 acres by evening.

Crook County Judge Seth Crawford shared photos from the scene and urged people to avoid the area, except for local traffic.

Another fire in Redmond late Saturday afternoon reportedly burned about two acres near Southeast Ninth Street and Antler Avenue before it was caught. There was no word of any structures threatened.