Columbia River Gorge wildfire grows to 800 acres, prompts evacuations

Authorities say it was human-caused; Deschutes County structural task force among 8 called up to protect homes

MOSIER, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire burning in the scenic Columbia River Gorge has grown to about 800 acres and is threatening hundreds of homes.

The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in the community of Mosier, which is between Hood River and The Dalles along Interstate 84. It has prompted evacuations and grew to 791 acres as of Thursday morning.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported the Mosier Creek fire was caused by humans.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown on Wednesday invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act, making more state resources available to fire crews. The state fire marshal’s office will assume command Thursday.

Brown said Wednesday night that the fire was threatening about 300 homes, and the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office has ordered residents of several roads in Mosier to evacuate.

A hotel in The Dalles is available as a shelter.

Christie Shaw, a spokeswoman for the Oregon Department of Forestry, said the fire started as crews were mopping up another blaze in the same area Wednesday. She said winds caused the Mosier Creek fire to spread.

State Fire Marshal Mobilizes Oregon Fire Service Resources to Mosier Creek Fire

Oregon State Fire Marshal - 08/13/20 9:23 AM

Gov. Kate Brown has declared the Mosier Creek Fire a Conflagration. The Mosier Creek Fire is active outside of the city of The Dalles. It has burned more than 800 acres as of this morning and is 5 percent contained.

The declaration made by Gov. Brown cleared the way for the State Fire Marshal to mobilize firefighters and equipment to assist local resources battling the fire.

The Office of State Marshal’s Blue Incident Management Team has been mobilized. Eight structural task forces from Clackamas, Washington, Marion, Yamhill, Deschutes, Columbia, Polk/Lincoln, and Multnomah counties, and personnel from the OSFM, are arriving this morning and this afternoon at staggered intervals using COVID-19 mitigation measures at the staging area in The Dalles. Crews will be working to protect threatened structures.

A COVID Module assigned to the team, consisting of a Health Liaison and two Responders certified as EMT or higher, will be at the incident to ensure COVID-19 mitigation measures are in place to ensure the safety of all personnel. Wasco County Public Health officials also were present today at the incident in-briefing.

The OSFM will be assuming command of the response through a unified command structure in conjunction with the Oregon Department of Forestry.

