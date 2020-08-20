Largest of 3 wildfires on Warm Springs Reservation tops 2,300 acres

Fire Alert

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- More than 500 firefighters are battling three wildfires burning on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation. The P-515 Fire is the largest, at more than 2,300 acres, along with the nearly 400-acre Lionshead Fire and the smaller Quartz Butte Fire.

At 6:00 a.m. Thursday, an Interagency Incident Management Team (NW Team 7) from the Pacific Northwest (Eric Knerr, IC) assumed management of the P-515 Fire and the Lionshead Fire. Command of the Quartz Butte Fire, which is nearly contained, will remain with Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Fire Management.

Quick Facts

Incident Summaries

P-515 / Lionshead

Approximate

Size in Acres: 2,326 ac./ 368 ac.

Fire

Containment: 0% / 0%

Incident

Commander Eric Knerr

Resources

on the fire:

Crews: 12

Helicopters: 1

Engines: 5

Water Tenders: 2

Dozers: 3

Total

Personnel: 530

Jurisdiction:

Confederated

Tribes of Warm

Springs

The P-515 and Lionshead fires are burning in areas of grass, shrubs and

heavy timber, approximately 14 miles west of the Warm Springs community.

Suppression priorities include limiting the spread of the fires and minimizing the impacts to important cultural and natural resources. All three fires are being managed for full suppression.

Current Situation: Since the recent lightning activity, there is a high demand for firefighting resources nationally and now regionally. Fire managers are looking for opportunities to safely engage the fires while prioritizing firefighter and public safety and protecting values at risk. COVID-19 mitigations are being taken to limit exposure risks to firefighters and the tribal community, per CDC guidelines.

With the dry and windy conditions late Wednesday evening, the P-515 Fire made a significant push to east.

P-515 Fire: The P-515 Fire is approximately 2,326 acres and 0% contained. For today’s operations, firefighters will continue to secure roads and fire lines on the south and west flanks and scouting for potential containment

opportunities on other flanks. As of tonight, there will be a night perational period or ‘swing shift’. As conditions merit, these crews will complete burning-out to better secure the containment lines and monitor and patrol fire edges.

Lionshead Fire: The Lionshead Fire is approximately 368 acres and 0% contained and burning in the Whitewater River Canyon on the north side of the river.

Firefighters are scouting the trail along the river for a potential anchor point to begin engagement. Access is difficult on the Lionshead Fire because of the steep terrain and limited road access.

Quartz Butte Fire: The Quartz Butte Fire is 29 acres and is in mop-up.

Weather and Fire Behavior: Dry conditions are expected for the next few days, with cooler conditions.

However, on Friday, as a cold front crosses the area westerly winds will pick up with speeds of 20 to 25 mph, at least. Today potential fire behavior may include areas of very active surface fire spread where fuels are

contiguous.

Road Closures: Trout Lake Road at pavement end; Road B140 at Potter’s Pond; Road B210 and Road P-500.