Fast-spreading wildfire near Weed shuts Highway 97 at Oregon-California border

Fire Alert

(Update: ODOT says highway to remain closed overnight)

WEED, Calif. (KTVZ) – A fast-growing wildfire near the town of Weed, California prompted evacuations Monday and the closure of U.S. Highway 97 at the Oregon-California border, officials said.

The lightning-sparked Lava Fire, first reported Friday morning, doubled in size overnight to nearly 1,500 acres, 3 ½ miles northeast of Weed and 4 ½ miles southeast of Lake Shastina in the Shasta-Trinity-National Forest, KOBI5-TV reported.

Evacuation orders were issued by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, with Highway 97 also closed in both directions 20 miles south of the state border. It was burning in rough, rocky terrain and visible from Highway 97 and Interstate 5.

More information at: https://www.facebook.com/ShastaTrinityNF.

ODOT later said the highway will remain closed overnight. Check Oregon traffic updates at our ODOT TripCheck page.