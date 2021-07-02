Fire crews head into hot holiday weekend battling several blazes across Central Oregon

Fire Alert

(Update: Adding ODF wildfire update)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- While many Oregonians were preparing to hit the road or relax over a long holiday weekend on Friday, hundreds of firefighters were spending the day constructing and securing containment lines on at least eight active wildfires burning across Central Oregon.

The largest fire in the area remains the Wrentham Market Fire, still estimated at 10,000 acres east of Dufur in Wasco County. It is now 38% contained. For more information on this fire, visit: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7589/

The Rattlesnake Fire is estimated at 5,433 acres with 10% containment, burning on Prineville District BLM managed lands in the area of South Junction campground and the Warm Springs Reservation. For more information on this fire, visit: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7592/

The Ryegrass Fire is holding at about 1,000 acres east of the Maury Mountains and south of the Paulina Highway on Prineville District BLM lands. Crews have put in a preliminary line around the fire and will work to continue to hold and improve that line to achieve containment.

There was little growth on the Dry Creek Fire (Incident 449), burning south of the historic Rager Ranger Station on the Prineville District BLM, and it remains at 50 acres. Fire lines held through the night and the 20-person hand crew and 10 smokejumpers assigned to the incident will continue to secure lines Friday.

The Sulphur Spring Fire (Incident 447) by Maupin Butte, east of the Maury Mountains and south of Paulina Highway, has burned 81 acres on Prineville District BLM lands. Several smokejumpers and a 10-person hand crew are continuing line construction and will use a helicopter to cool hot spots from interior burning.

The Crystal Creek Fire (Incident 453) is holding at approximately three acres, burning in heavy timber east of Mark’s Creek subdivision on the Ochoco National Forest. All containment lines held overnight and crews will continue to cool pockets of heat on the interior of the fire.

The Black Mountain Fire (Incident 475) is in the area of Deep Creek on the Ochoco National Forest, 6-7 miles east of Big Summit Prairie. Three hotshot crews will be working the 100-acre blaze Friday, constructing containment lines around the rugged scab flats in the fire area.

The Bologna Fire (Incident 165 dispatched out of John Day) about 7.5 miles east of Spray, is estimated to be 140 acres with 0% containment. It is burning on about 25 acres of Prineville District BLM-managed land, with the remainder of the fire under the protection of the Oregon Department of Forestry. Two engines, heavy air tankers, a VLAT (very large air tanker), two Type 2 helicopters, two five-person crews from ODF and one engine are attacking the fire, burning in grass and brush. Three structures are threatened by this fire.

With a return to hot and dry conditions over the holiday weekend, fire officials anticipate more fire starts to pop up in the next two weeks. The public is reminded that we remain in EXTREME fire danger and public use restrictions are in place on all federally managed public lands.

Meanwhile, the 2-week-old S-503 Fire on the north end of the Warm Springs Indian Reservation has reached 98% containment, at 6,822 acres. The fire activity has diminished to minimal, officials say, and the blaze is in mop-up and monitor status, allowing released crews to prepare to respond to any new starts in the area.

For up-to-date information on Central Oregon fires, visit www.centraloregonfire.org or www.twitter.com/CentralORFire.

Farther north, the Valley View Fire, also called the Sunset Valley Fire, burned nearly 1,000 acres near The Dalles on Thursday, forcing evacuations and road closures.

The Wasco County Sheriff's Office said the blaze damaged a barn, several outbuildings and several vehicles, as well as a portion of a cherry orchard, but crews were able to protect homes in the area and no injuries were reported. Parts of Highway 197 were closed Thursday evening but later reopened.

Rattlesnake Fire Update – July 2, 2021 8 a.m.

Central Oregon - The Rattlesnake Fire is estimated at 5,433 acres with 10% containment. The fire is burning on Prineville District BLM managed lands in the area of South Junction campground, the Warm Springs Reservation and some private. The Rattlesnake Fire is under the unified command of Warm Springs Incident Commander Lionel Smith and Type 3 Central Oregon Fire Management Service (COFMS) Incident Commander Larae Guillory.

Current Situation – Crews worked late into the night to complete burnout operations and secure lines around the fire. Dry conditions, low humidity and winds continue to be the challenge for firefighters. Today the focus will remain on securing the lines and beginning mop up.

Closures - South Junction road and South Junction Campground are closed -- for updates check with Wasco County Sheriff’s office.

Evacuations - Trout Creek Campground and boat ramp on the Deschutes River is currently under a Level 2 (SET) evacuation. It is advised that boaters not use the Trout Creek boat ramp as a put-in or take-out at this time. If there are questions, please contact the Prineville BLM at (541) 416-6700.

Oregon Dept. of Forestry Central Oregon District news release:

Prineville, Ore. -- Firefighting work continued Thursday in efforts to suppress wildfires on Central Oregon District protected lands. Warm temperatures and windy conditions challenged firefighters on the Lewis Rock Fire throughout the day. Retardant drop from air tankers was essential for keeping the fire in check, allowing firefighters to construct new fireline when the fire spotted across. Fire growth yesterday was limited to approximately 12 acres, for a total size of 70 acres.

Today firefighters will continue to work on strengthening the fireline and pushing fire and heat back from the perimeter to secure the fire. Air resources including helicopters and tankers will be available to support work on the ground. The fire remains 0% controlled.

The town of Mitchell and surrounding community remain on a level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation notice. For further information and current evacuation status visit the Wheeler County Sheriff’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/WheelerCountySheriffsOffice.

The 140 acre Bologna Fire, located 7.5 miles east of Spray in the John Day Unit, is burning in grass and other fine fuels. Firefighters worked late into the night using bladder bags and gunny sacks to wet burning grass along the perimeter. Overnight dozer line was completed around 25% of the fire. Today two crews and two squads will continue work to complete the fireline. The fire is burning on private ownership and Prineville District Bureau of Land Management lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry.

A fire on Big Summit Prairie was caught at less than a tenth of an acre by firefighters from the Prineville Unit.

Resources from The Dalles Unit were heavily engaged in mutual aid with partner agencies Thursday. Resources including two fireboss aircraft were used to support suppression work on the Sunset Valley Fire on the south eastern edge of The Dalles.

Regulated-Use Closure is in effect for the Central Oregon District. Fireworks and campfires (including cooking fires) are not allowed within the district boundary.

For additional information on ODF’s Central Oregon District, including contact information and unit offices, please visit www.ODFcentraloregon.com.