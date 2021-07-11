Skip to Content
Fire Alert
By
today at 3:45 PM
Published 2:56 PM

New wildfire breaks out on Crooked River Grassland SW of Culver, puts up tall, dark plume

Grandview Fire Nancy Heck 711
Nancy Heck
The Grandview Fire broke out Sunday afternoon southwest of Culver
Grandview Fire resized Linda Barker 711
Linda Barker
New blaze, Grandview Fire, broke out Sunday afternoon SW of Culver
Grandview Fire from Sisters Dick Quinn 711-1
Dick Quinn
Grandview Fire as viewed Sunday from George Cyrus Road in Sisters area
Grandview Fire from CRR Cherie Brown 330 711
Cherie Brown
Grandview Fire as seen from Crooked River Ranch around 3:30 p.m. Sunday

(Update: Initial acreage, more photos)

Grandview Fire is near where past Geneva wildfires burned, prompts call-up of resources

CULVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new wildfire broke out Sunday afternoon about 10 miles southwest of Culver and quickly put up a dark smoke plume visible for many miles as crews rushed to tackle it.

Incident 558, named the Grandview Fire, broke out in the Grandview area and was reported around 1:30 p.m. and by 3 p.m. had burned 20-plus acres, Oregon Department of Forestry spokeswoman Christie Shaw said.

The fire was burning on the Crooked River National Grassland and on private lands protected by ODF, Shaw said.

Engine crews were en route along with three single-engine air tanker (SEAT) planes, a Type 3 helicopter and two air tankers ordered. A Type 3 team was called up to take on the fire, Shaw said.

Shaw said the fire broke out near the site of the Geneva and Geneva 2 fires in the pats. "We've had numerous fires in that area," she said.

Crooked River Ranch Fire & Rescue told residents by Facebook that while the smoke was very visible from the fire west of the ranch and north of Sisters, it is not threatening the ranch.

Meanwhile, in the La Pine area, another new blaze, Incident 559, was burning south of Rosland Road near Finley Butte. Officials said it was about two acres and that some crews were on scene, with more en route.

We'll have more details on both fires as available.

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21.

Comments

2 Comments

  1. Living on Shad road in Crooked River Ranch we can see it from our front yard. The small takers are dropping blue retardant on the fire. Its a good 3 or 4 miles from Crooked River Ranch and the smoke looks like it is heading to the south. Crooked River Ranch Fire reported that our area is safe at this time.

Leave a Reply

