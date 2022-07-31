Three Oregon firefighting task forces head south to help protect N. Calif. communities from the McKinney Fire

From Marion, Linn, Clackamas counties; DEQ issues air quality advisory for Klamath, Jackson counties

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal mobilized three structural task forces Sunday at the request of California to head south and help battle the fast-growing McKinney Fire, which has burned more than 50,000 acres near Klamath, Calif., and has prompted evacuations, including areas of Yreka.

The task forces from Marion, Linn and Clackamas counties will be tasked with protecting communities.

Meanwhile, the Oregon DEQ has issued an air quality advisory for Jackson and Klamath counties due to smoke from the Northern California fire (see full release below)

The OSFM received the request for resources from California through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC). These three task forces are made up of 41 firefighters, 12 engines and three water tenders. The task forces left for California Sunday morning were expected to arrive by late afternoon.

OSFM’s priority is Oregon and its communities. Currently, the OSFM has no activations or mobilizations of the Oregon fire service in Oregon. Oregon uses the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System (OFMAS) to respond to local, regional, and statewide fires. With weather and fire activity, OSFM feels comfortable that the OFMAS has the capacity, should resources be needed.

“Our office has a long-standing mutual aid relationship with Cal OES, and we are more than willing to lend a helping hand,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “Last summer, California sent resources to help on the Bootleg Fire in our time of need. The partnership between our two states has the same end goal, protecting communities and saving lives.”

The task forces will be in California for up to two weeks.

ABOUT RESPONSE READY OREGON

The OSFM’s Response Ready Oregon initiative was created to help bolster capacity and modernize wildfire response within the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System (OFMAS). The goal of Response Ready Oregon is to attack fires while they are small and keep them away from communities. To learn more about the OSFM, OFMAS, or Response Ready Oregon, visit oregon.gov/osp/programs/sfm.

DEQ news release:

Air quality advisory for Jackson and Klamath Counties

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Sunday, July 31 through Friday August 5 for Jackson and Klamath Counties due to smoke from the McKinney fire in Siskiyou County, near Yreka, CA.

** Información en español **

DEQ expects the air quality advisory to last until at least Friday, Aug. 5. DEQ and partner agencies will continue to monitor smoke in the area.

Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions on the Oregon Smoke Information Blog, DEQ’s Air Quality Index, or by downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone.

Smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions. People most at risk include infants and young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant people.

Protect yourself and your family when smoke levels are high:

Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed. If it’s too hot, run air conditioning on recirculate or consider moving to a cooler location.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

Use high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifiers. Or create your own air purifying filter by following these instructions.

Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with the highest levels.

When air quality improves to moderate or healthy (yellow or green on the Air Quality Index), open windows and doors to air out homes and businesses.

If you have a breathing plan for a medical condition, be sure to follow it and keep any needed medications refilled.

Cloth, dust and surgical masks don’t protect from the harmful particles in smoke. N95 or P100 respirators approved by NIOSH may offer protection, but they must be properly selected and worn. Select a NIOSH-approved respirator with a N, R, or P alongside the number 95, 99 or 100. Learn how to put on and use a respirator. Respirators won’t work for children as they don’t come in children’s sizes. People with heart or lung conditions should consult their health care provider before wearing a respirator.

Additional resources:

· Find a cleaner air space in your area: Visit 211info.org and search for “Wildfire Related Clean Air Shelters.” Or call 211 any time or day.

· Learn more about protecting your health during wildfires