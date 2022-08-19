Fast-moving 10-acre wildfire prompts evacuation alerts for Three Rivers area near Lake Billy Chinook

(Update: More information)

CULVER, Ore. (KTVZ) – A small but fast-moving wildfire prompted evacuation alerts for all of the Three Rivers area near Lake Billy Chinook and the call-up of two regional structure-protection firefighting task forces Friday evening, authorities said.

The Big Canyon Fire (Incident 775) was reported around 5:15 p.m. in the area of Southwest Upper Canyon Rim Drive and by 6 p.m. had prompted a Level 2 “Get Set” alert for all of Three Rivers. The state's wildfire dashboard on our Fire Alert page said it had grown to about 10 acres by 6:40 p.m.

“Evacuation Warning. Significant Risk,” the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office advised on Facebook. “Pack your vehicle and be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.”

Lake Chinook Fire & Rescue crews were working to stop the blaze.

The Three Rivers Landowners Association said in its Facebook posts that the sheriff had called a Level 3 "Go Now!" evacuation in the Upper Canyon Rim Drive area. It also shared photos and videos of the aerial attack by a water-dropping plane and helicopter that appeared to be making good progress to stop the blaze's spread.

Sheriff's dispatchers said deputies had gone door to door in the affected area.

Cove Palisades State Park reportedly was offering to take in evacuees.

We’ll have more information as available.