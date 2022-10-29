Cedar Creek Fire holds at 127,000 acres, now 68% contained as 3-month mark approaches

OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The nearly 3-month-old lightning-sparked Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake and east of Oakridge has reached 68% containment as the number of personnel has dropped to about 50, officials said Saturday.

The Cedar Creek Fire began August 1 when a lightning storm caused 20 to 30 new fires on the Willamette National Forest.

The fire location includes steep, rugged terrain, which has posed a challenge for access, officials say. The fire does cover land that includes wilderness and roadless areas.

Firefighters will engage directly on the fire's edge where it is safe to do so. Indirect line may be built in areas where access is not possible and/or unsafe. Aircraft is being utilized as weather conditions allow to support firefighters on the ground. Suppression repair work is occurring around the area, as well as hazard mitigations taking place.

Here's the full Saturday update:

Cedar Creek Fire Update

October 29, 2022

Cedar Creek Fire Quick Facts

Size: 127,311 acres Origin: 15 miles E of Oakridge, OR

Containment: 68% Cause: Lightning

Total personnel: 50 Start Date: August 1, 2022

The next Cedar Creek Fire Update will be posted on Tuesday, November 1

The Eastern Area Silver Incident Management Team transferred command of the Cedar Creek Fire to a Type 3 organization Friday afternoon at 3 PM. The transition to a smaller organization reflects the hard work by firefighters, and the reduction in fire behavior as a result of rain and snowfall over the past week.

Crews will continue to monitor the fire perimeter for any remaining hot spots. As weather conditions allow, repair work will continue in areas impacted by fire operations according to plans developed in conjunction with U.S. Forest Service personnel, resource experts, and fire operations staff.

Weather: Saturday and Sunday will see warm and dry conditions, with temperatures in the low 50’s. Meteorologists forecast additional precipitation beginning Monday. Continuing rainfall across the entire fire area will further diminish any remaining hot spots and smoldering fire activity. The amount of smoke residents may experience will diminish as fire activity continues to decrease due to expected rainfall.

Closures: There are updated, reduced closures in effect on both the Deschutes National Forest and Willamette National Forest. These closures will remain in place until areas impacted by the fire are surveyed for safety risks and fire crews are able to mitigate these hazards. Please respect Forest closures for firefighter and public safety.

Please visit Willamette National Forest and Deschutes National Forest for the most recent closure orders and maps. Pacific Crest Trail hikers should visit pcta.org for current information. The Temporary Flight Restriction over the Cedar Creek Fire area has been lifted.

Evacuations: The remaining evacuations for Lane County have been lifted. Please check with Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office at 541-693-6911 for updates and changes.

| Online: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8307/ | www.facebook.com/CedarCreekFire2022/ www.tinyurl.com/cedarcreekfireyoutube