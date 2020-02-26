‘Jackpot’ burning resumes on Ochoco National Forest

Fire

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Fire managers on the Ochoco National Forest plan to ignite juniper jackpots on 150 acres northeast of Post, starting Wednesday and possibly continuing through Friday.

All of the work is planned to finish before predicted moisture arrives this weekend, officials said.

This type of prescribed fire, known as “jackpot burning,” addresses high concentrations of naturally occurring or thinning-related downed woody debris.

The juniper jackpot slash was created from thinning operations that were part of the Gap Fuels and Vegetation Management Project. The work is undertaken in partnership with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to reduce hazardous fuels and improve wildlife habitat.

The prescribed burn units are located near Prairie Hill and Forest Service Road 4235, about 8 miles north of the Post/Paulina Highway. Light smoke will be visible from the highway during active ignitions, but no impacts to motorists or visitors are anticipated.

Fuels specialists follow policies outlined in the Oregon Department of Forestry smoke management plan, which governs prescribed fires (including jackpot burning) and attempts to minimize impacts to visibility and public health.

For more information, visit http://www.centraloregonfire.org/ or follow us on Twitter @CentralORFire