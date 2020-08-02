Air, ground crews tackle new 70-acre Hood River County wildfire

Fire

(Update: Adding small fire stopped near lower Deschutes River)

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- An air and ground attack was underway Sunday to stop a wildfire that broke out late Saturday night about eight miles southeast of Hood River and had burned about 70 acres by Sunday morning, the Oregon Department of Forestry reported.

Firefighters from ODF's The Dalles Unit responded to the Fir Mountain Fire, burning on private timberland along Fir Mountain Road in Hood River County.

The agency said there were no structures threatened Sunday morning, but area roads could be affected by firefighting activities. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire is burning in slash piles from recent logging, as well as adjacent standing timber and smaller replanted trees.

Overnight, firefighters were able to complete bulldozer line around portions of the fire, but winds have pushed the blaze outside the line in some areas.

More bulldozers and equipment were working Sunday to build fire line, pull apart areas of intense heat and remove fuels from the fire's edge. Water tenders will be used to distribute water and cool hot spots.

Contract hand crews were on scene, with more expected to arrive later Sunday. A Type 2 helicopter with bucket was dropping water on the fire, with more air resources on order.

A heavy air tanker joined the fight to help slow the fire's spread.

Sunday's weather was expected to bring strong winds and warm temperatures, which will continue to challenge firefighters.

Firefighters from Parkdale Fire, Mosier Fire, Hood River Fire, Wy’East Fire, the Mount Hood National Forest and the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area are assisting Oregon Department of Forestry in suppression activities.

For more information, visit ODF's Central Oregon District website at www.ODFcentraloregon.com.

Meanwhile, in north-central Oregon, crews aided by Sherman County and area fishermen stopped forward progress Sunday of another new fire, Incident 535, which burned about two acres on Prineville BLM land near Mack's Canyon Campground along the lower Deschutes River.