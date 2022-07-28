Fire tears through SW Madras building; firefighters battle to stop it amid temps in the 100s

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A fire broke out on a very hot Thursday afternoon in a commercial area of southwest Madras and sent fierce, tall flames and black smoke clouds high into the sky.

The fire was reported around 2:40 p.m. at a commercial building near the corner of Highway 361 and Southwest Madison Street, officials said. Viewer video showed flames and smoke roaring from a structure that appeared to be under construction

Redmond Fire crews were quickly called to assist Jefferson County Fire and EMS, and Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch also reported sending two crews for mutual aid.

Early on, the flames reportedly were spreading toward or up a nearby hill as firefighters worked in defensive mode were working to keep it from reaching a mobile home or other structures amid temperatures topping 100 degrees.

