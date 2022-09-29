Containment grows to 25% on Cedar Creek Fire, as some fire crews depart, costs hit $101 million

OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- More favorable weather conditions have helped firefighters reach 25% containment of the Cedar Creek Fire, as some crews have returned home or moved on and the firefighting cost has reached $101 million, officials said Thursday.

Here's Thursday morning's update:

Cedar Creek Fire

September 29, 2022 | Update 8:30 AM | Size: 115,428 acres | Contained: 25% | Start Date: August 1, 2022 | Origin: 15 miles east of Oakridge, OR | Cause: Lightning | Total personnel: 1,272 | Resources: 31 engines; 29 crews; 27 heavy equipment; 9 helicopters

West Zone Operations: Fire activity slowed yesterday as cooler temperatures and light precipitation influenced the fire area. Mop-up, chipping, and patrol were the tasks of the day on the northern and western ends of the fire and will continue today. Ignitions from an Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS or drone) completed firing operations that began Monday on the southwest part of the fire. Firefighters will look for opportunities in the coming days to utilize the UAS and solidify control features.

The southeast area near Fuji Mountain and Waldo Lake saw very minimal fire growth and will be monitored by aircraft. Highway 58 is expected to have reduced visibility due to smoke again this morning. Low visibility, wet roadways, and road maintenance combined pose an increased hazard to the public and firefighters. A community meeting will be held tonight, September 29 in Greenwaters Park, Oakridge at 6:00 PM, and live streamed on the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook page.



East Zone Operations: The fire on the East Side continues to smolder, with the potential for rain likely to further limit fire behavior today. No new perimeter growth is expected. Firefighters are continuing work on the shaded fuel breaks along Cascade Lakes Scenic Byway/Route 46, focusing on the roadway northwest of Wickiup Reservoir and just south of Lava Lake. They are also using masticators to add more depth to the fuel break along the 700 Road near Cultus Mountain. Cascade Lakes Scenic Byway/Route 46 remains closed from Lava Lake in the north to Crescent Cutoff Road in the South. Highway 58 is open; however, Oregon Department of Transportation paving operations may cause delays.



Weather: An east wind event will begin today and is expected to continue through Sunday resulting in lower relative humidity and increased temperatures. Winds on ridges could increase to 20-25 mph, but concerns remain low for increased fire behavior.



Closures: The Deschutes National Forest and Willamette National Forest both have closures and fire restrictions in effect. Some of these closures will remain in effect until areas that have been heavily impacted by the fire are surveyed for safety hazards. Please visit Willamette National Forest and Deschutes National Forest for the most recent closure orders and maps. The Incident Command Post has been established at the industrial park in Oakridge along with a camping area for firefighters near the Hills Creek Dam. This area is in use by firefighters and closed to the public. A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in place. The use of drones is prohibited in the fire area, please make it safe for our firefighters to use aircraft on the fire. Pacific Crest Trail hikers should visit pcta.org for current information.



Smoke: For current conditions, see Fire.airnow.gov, oakridgeair.org, and LRAPA - Today's Current Air Quality. Smoke Forecast Outlooks are available at https://outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlook.



Evacuations: An updated map of the evacuation areas is available at www.LaneCountyOR.gov/CedarCreek. Sign-up for emergency mobile alerts by going to oralert.gov. Please check with Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office at 541-693-6911 for updates and changes.



Online: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8307/ | www.facebook.com/CedarCreekFire2022/ www.tinyurl.com/cedarcreekfireyoutube | Fire Information Line: 541-201-2335, 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM | Email: 2022.cedarcreek@firenet.gov