Deschutes National Forest trims Cedar Creek Fire closure; campgrounds, Cascade Lakes Highway reopen Saturday

Some campgrounds west of highway remain closed; 121,000-acre fire now 38% contained

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The forest closure for the Cedar Creek Fire on the Deschutes National Forest will be reduced Saturday, opening up the Cascade Lakes Highway.

The forest closure will be adjusted at 12:01 a.m., opening up recreation areas on the eastern side of the Cascade Lakes Highway.

Recreation areas including Crane Prairie, North and South Twin Lakes, and Wickiup Reservoir will be accessible. Davis Lake and Cultus Lake areas will remain closed.

Campgrounds will reopen at Lava Lake, Little Lava Lake and in the Twin Lakes area; however, Sheep’s Bridge and Crane Prairie campgrounds will remain closed.

Please check with local resorts for information about the services they will be offering.

See the revised closure map below.

For more information, the public can contact the Bend-Ft. Rock Ranger District at 541-383-5300 or the Crescent Ranger District at 541-433-3200.

Cedar Creek Fire



October 7, 2022 | Update 8:30 AM | Size: 121,249 acres | Contained: 38% | Start Date: August 1,2022 | Origin: 15 miles east of Oakridge, OR

Cause: Lightning | Total personnel: 624| Resources: 16 engines; 17 crews; 8 heavy equipment; 5 helicopters



Operations: Yesterday, firefighters spent another day working patrol, mop up and repair across the entire Cedar Creek Fire. Road repairs remain a high priority to allow safe access for firefighters and resource advisors (READs) to enter interior regions. The east wind event on Wednesday night caused a spot fire in Division T near the southern tip of the fire, northwest of Lucas Lake. Air resources were utilized to slow spread and two hotshot crews worked on the spot fire throughout the day yesterday. Air operations as well as ground resources will continue working to contain the spot fire today. The wind event has contributed to increased fire activity in this area and other locations on the fire, producing more smoke as hot and dry weather persists across the fire area. Hauling debris continues in the east branch of the Cedar Creek Fire. Repairs on the Potter Fire are finishing up and focus will shift to clean up on the Big Swamp Fire.



Weather: Increased windspeeds and low humidity are predicted to occur Friday and Saturday. Smoke impacts will persist in the area throughout the morning hours and into the early afternoon. A shift in wind direction from east to northwest and a slight increase in windspeeds is expected this afternoon, along with increasing temperatures.



Closures: The Deschutes National Forest and Willamette National Forest have closures in effect. Yesterday, fire restrictions were lifted in both forests. Some of these closures will remain in effect until areas that have been heavily impacted by the fire are surveyed for safety hazards. Please respect Forest closures for firefighter and public safety. Please visit Willamette National Forest and Deschutes National Forest for the most recent closure orders and maps. A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in place. The use of drones is prohibited in the fire area, please make it safe for our firefighters to use aircraft on the fire. Pacific Crest Trail hikers should visit pcta.org for current information.

Smoke: For current conditions, see Fire.airnow.gov, oakridgeair.org, and LRAPA - Today's Current Air Quality. Smoke Forecast Outlooks are available at https://outlooks.wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlook.

Evacuations: An updated map of the evacuation areas is available at www.LaneCountyOR.gov/CedarCreek. Sign-up for emergency mobile alerts by going to oralert.gov. Please check with Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office at 541-693-6911 for updates and changes.