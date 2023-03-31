Skip to Content
Fire destroys private ambulance, closes Hwy. 97 south of Bend for a time; no injuries reported

A vehicle reported to be a private medical ambulance burned in fire along Hwy. 97 south of Bend late Friday afternoon
Dan Dawson
A vehicle reported to be a private medical ambulance burned in fire along Hwy. 97 south of Bend late Friday afternoon

(Update: One lane open both directions, details of fire; details from Adventure Medics)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A private medical ambulance caught fire along U.S. Highway 97 five miles south of Bend late Friday afternoon, closing the highway in both directions for a time, officials said.

The fire was reported shortly after 4 p.m. near milepost 145 by the southbound lanes of the highway, about five miles south of Bend, near the High Desert Museum.

One northbound lane reopened by about 4:45 p.m. and one lane in both directions by around 5 p.m., ODOT Region 4 Public Information Officer Kacey Davey said.

Bend Fire Battalion Chief Scott Wyman said they received a call from Adventure Medics, a Bend business that offers event medical support, classes and inter-facility transfers, reporting that an ambulance had caught fire while doing a patient transfer.

Due to the volume of fire, they called in a second engine, he said, adding that no injuries were reported.

Adventure Medics CEO Matt Sabelman said, "During a routine transport between here and Klamath Falls with a BLS (basic life support) patient that was non-emergency, the driver heard a pretty loud bang in the back."

The driver then "pulled over, had a loss of power, saw some smoke emanating from the bottom of the ambulance, then had some flames," he added. "They removed the patient safely, got to a safe distance. They called Bend Fire, who responded very quickly."

The cause of the fire, which destroyed the ambulance, was under investigation.

