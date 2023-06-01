Suspected human-caused brush fire west of Sisters stopped by agencies at quarter-acre

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A suspected human-caused brush fire west of Sisters Wednesday afternoon was quickly put out by crews from several area agencies, stopping the blaze at about a quarter-acre, the Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire District said Thursday.

Fire district crews were dispatched around 1:40 p.m. to assist a Forest Service crew on the brush fire found about 400 feet off the Cold Springs Cutoff Road (FS Road 1012), district Public Information Officer Julie Spor said.

Forest Service law enforcement is taking the lead on investigating the first, presumed to be human-caused, she said.

The fire district responded with three firefighters and one engine. Other units from Black Butte Ranch and Cloverdale Fire and the Oregon Department of Forestry brought another eight firefighters to the scene.

The National Interagency Fire Center reports that the national average of human-caused wildfires comprises 87 percent of all wildfire occurrences every year, Spor said.

"The Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire District would like to remind residents and visitors of the valuable role they play in preventing wildfires. Most of these fires can be prevented," she added.

A half-dozen abandoned, still-burning campfires were found on Central Oregon public lands over the Memorial Day weekend.