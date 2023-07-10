Skip to Content
Never too late to be ready: How you can be fire-safe as this year’s wildfire season nears its peak

Prescribed burns have a common goal of reducing the threat of severe wildfire
C.O Fire Management
By
today at 11:32 AM
Published 11:06 AM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Wildfire season has clearly arrived in Central Oregon, with plenty of hot, dry and windy weather behind us -- and ahead of us.

Rising temperatures, continued drought conditions and periodic chances of thunderstorms have started off the summer in typical fashion.

Fire officials have prepared for a big season with all these factors in mind. Those prescribed burns in the springtime were conducted to reduce the amount of dry grass and brush that can spark wildfires.

Isabella Warren spoke with Deschutes National Forest representative Jaimie Olle on other preparations made or underway and for a mid-season refresher on how the public can stay fire-safe. Tonight at Five on KTVZ.

Isabella Warren

