Fire burns 50 acres near La Pine; Level 1 pre-evacuation notice for Newberry Estates

(Update: Level 1 pre-evacuation notice for Newberry Estates; more photos, winds pushing fire south, away from homes)

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Crews, air tankers and helicopters rushed to a wildfire that broke out Saturday afternoon off Rosland Road in the La Pine area and quickly grew to 50 acres, put up a tall, black smoke plume and prompted a pre-evacuation notice for the Newberry Estates neighborhood.

The Rosland Road Fire, reported just after 2 p.m., was at 30 acres and an hour later, according to U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman Jean Nelson-Dean. The fire, which broke out about a mile from Newberry Estates, was estimated at 50 acres by late afternoon.

Two heavy air tankers were sent to the blaze to drop retardant, along with five engines, a 20-person crew, two Hotshot crews, water-dropping helicopters and a water tender, Nelson-Dean said.

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office issued a Level 1 (Be Ready) pre-evacuation notice late Saturday afternoon for the Newberry Estates subdivision.

Fortunately, winds were pushing the fire to the south, away from the subdivision, Nelson-Dean said.

Level 1 means “BE READY“ for potential evacuation. Residents should be aware of the danger that exists in their area, monitor emergency services websites and local media outlets for information.

"This is the time for preparation and precautionary movements of persons with special needs, mobile property and (under certain circumstances) pets and livestock. If conditions worsen, emergency services personnel may contact you via an emergency notification system," the statement said

DCSO said the decision was made after consultation with fire managers and authorized by Sheriff Shane Nelson.

"We will continue to work with fire managers to ensure public safety and prevent conflicts between citizens and fire operations," the sheriff's office said, adding, "We appreciate the cooperation and understanding of residents."

Current maps including evacuation areas can be found at:

https://deschutes.org/emergency

For fire information, you can visit the Central Oregon Fire Information site at:

http://centraloregonfire.org

The Pet Evacuation Team has been placed on pre-evacuation notice for the Rosland Fire, Regional Cordinator Jamie Kanski said.

If evacuations take place, she said, volunteers will set up a staging area at an as-yet undetermined location, to intake and house animals until the evacuation order has been lifted.