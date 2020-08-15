Gorge wildfire destroys 11 homes; crews battle rising temps

Oregon-Northwest

MOSIER, Ore. (AP) — Authorities said Saturday a wildfire burning in the scenic Columbia River Gorge has burned 11 homes, with hundreds more threatened.

Crews worked to reinforce breaks around the perimeter of the fire burning near Mosier Creek Fire near Mosier, between Hood River and The Dalles along Interstate 84, as they fretted rising temperatures and shifting winds could worsen the blaze.

The fire that has burned nearly 1,000 acres was 30 percent contained Saturday. About 900 people had been evacuated from 400 homes.

Officials had earlier disclosed that four structures, including two homes, had burned. But further assessment conducted on Friday revealed that 11 homes had been destroyed -- two of them unoccupied -- as well as two commercial buildings and 18 outbuildings.