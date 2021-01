National Politics

Federal Judge Jeremy Kernodle on Friday threw out a lawsuit from Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas and several Arizona Republicans seeking to force Vice President Mike Pence to help throw the election to Donald Trump when Congress meets to count the Electoral College votes.

Read the ruling here: cnn.com/2021/01/01/politics/read-gohmert-pence-lawsuit-dismissal-electoral-college/index.html