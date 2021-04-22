GOP Sen. Tim Scott to deliver GOP response for Biden address to Congress

National Politics

Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina will deliver the GOP response following President Joe Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress on April 28.

The decision will give Scott, the lone black Republican senator and the lead Republican negotiator on Congress’ policing reform efforts, a prominent national platform with which to speak to the country and counter Biden’s message.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy announced on Thursday that Scott had been chosen to give the speech.

“Senator Tim Scott is not just one of the strongest leaders in our Senate Republican Conference. He is one of the most inspiring and unifying leaders in our nation,” McConnell said in a statement.

Biden will address lawmakers in a joint session of Congress where he will deliver his first remarks to both chambers nearly 100 days after taking office.

Biden was formally invited to speak to Congress by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who wrote in a letter earlier this month to the President that she was extending the invitation so he could “share your vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.