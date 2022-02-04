Skip to Content
Biden touts January jobs report that beat expectations despite Omicron surge

<i>Drew Angerer/Getty Images</i><br/>President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with private sector CEOs at the White House on January 26
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with private sector CEOs at the White House on January 26

By Kate Sullivan, CNN

President Joe Biden on Friday touted the January jobs report released earlier in the morning that was significantly better than what most economists had predicted, given the rapid surge of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

“Our country is taking everything that Covid has to throw at us and we’ve come back stronger,” Biden said, speaking from the White House.

The economy added 467,000 jobs last month, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

