Biden to split $7 billion in frozen funds between 9/11 victims and Afghan humanitarian aid

President Joe Biden will sign an executive order Friday allowing $7 billion in frozen assets from Afghanistan’s central bank to be distributed for humanitarian assistance in the country and to victims of the September 11 terror attacks.

The funds, held in the US, were frozen following the collapse of the central government in Kabul in August. Half the remaining assets — $3.5 billion — will go toward providing relief inside the country, where fears of mass starvation have taken hold in the months since the Taliban took over.

The remaining $3.5 billion will be made available for terror victims, who have been fighting in court for compensation using the frozen funds. Their claims will still be litigated in court.

Afghanistan’s economy has collapsed in the months since the US fully withdrew its troops and the central government fell. International assistance has also been mostly shut off as countries weighed whether to send aid to the Taliban.

The result has been a humanitarian crisis, as Afghans starve while struggling to find food. It has prompted a flow of refugees from the region.

