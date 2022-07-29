Kellyanne Conway meets with House Republicans in McCarthy’s office

By Melanie Zanona, CNN

Kellyanne Conway, a former adviser to Donald Trump, had a breakfast meeting Friday morning with a group of House Republicans in House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy’s office, multiple GOP sources told CNN.

The topic of discussion: the policy task forces that McCarthy created last summer to start sketching out a legislative agenda for if Republicans recapture the majority. GOP lawmakers are putting the finishing touches on their policy messaging document, which is expected to be unveiled in September so that members can run on it in the fall.

McCarthy tapped seven task forces in summer 2021 to start sketching out a legislative agenda if Republicans recapture the majority, with the goal of releasing a document before the end of the summer that members can run on this fall. The seven task forces are dividing their focus between topics including: Jobs and the Economy; Big Tech Censorship and Data; Future of American Freedoms; Climate and Conservation; American Security; Healthy Futures; and China Accountability. The task force chairs held presentations earlier this year at a retreat in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

With gas prices, inflation and crime emerging as some of the most salient issues ahead of the midterm elections, Republicans are not only planning to use them as cudgels against the Democrats this November they are also offering up their own set of policy prescriptions for those problems in their quest to win back the majority.

“You’re going to see the detail rolled out over the summer and probably by the beginning of September,” House Republican Whip Steve Scalise told reporters at a weekly GOP press conference. “We’ve had these task forces over the last few months, where we’ve been laying out the plans to lower inflation, to get spending under control, to lower gas prices, to secure America’s border.”

