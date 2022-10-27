Liz Cheney endorses Michigan Democratic congresswoman facing tough reelection and will campaign for her

By Jeff Zeleny, Chief National Affairs Correspondent

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming has endorsed a Democratic House colleague from Michigan locked in a competitive reelection fight and will campaign for her next week.

In a statement Thursday, Cheney described Rep. Elissa Slotkin, with whom she serves on the Armed Services Committee, as “a good and honorable public servant who works hard for the people she represents, wants what’s best for the country, and is in this for the right reasons.”

Slotkin, a former CIA official, was first elected in 2018. She is being challenged by Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District, which is anchored in Lansing and would have backed now-President Joe Biden by 1 point under new district lines.

Cheney is scheduled to visit the mid-Michigan district on Tuesday, aides said, for her first such stop of the midterm election campaign.

“While Elissa and I have our policy disagreements, at a time when our nation is facing threats at home and abroad, we need serious, responsible, substantive members like Elissa in Congress. I encourage all voters in the 7th district — Republicans, Democrats, and Independents — to support her in this election,” Cheney said in her statement.

Cheney is leaving Congress at the end of her current term after losing the Republican primary for her at-large Wyoming seat in August. Her continued criticism of former President Donald Trump for his role in inciting the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol was seen as a key factor in her defeat.

Cheney said last month that she would not remain a Republican if Trump is the GOP nominee for president in 2024.

