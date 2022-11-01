CNN to host town hall with former Vice President Mike Pence

By Shawna Mizelle, CNN

Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to participate in a CNN town hall just eight days after the midterm elections on Wednesday, November 16.

The event will be moderated by CNN Anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper and the former vice president is expected to take questions from Tapper and a live studio audience.

The town hall, which is scheduled the day after the release of Pence’s forthcoming autobiography “So Help Me God,” will take place in New York City and is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

The town hall comes as questions swirl about Pence’s plans for 2024.

He has long been viewed as a potential aspirant for the Republican nomination, but has not formally declared a bid and would almost certainly face strong opposition from former President Donald Trump, whose supporters he would need in a primary fight. In the Trump White House, Pence was fiercely loyal in public through the constant controversies that defined the administration, but in the wake of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol — in which Trump supporters chanted to hang the then-vice president — he has occasionally criticized his former boss, most notably in February, when he publicly denounced Trump’s election lies.

