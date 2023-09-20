House Republicans negotiating way to avert shutdown as bipartisan group inches closer to their own plan

By Lauren Fox and Haley Talbot, CNN

(CNN) — House Republicans continue to work behind closed doors on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, as they try to find a plan that they can unite behind that will keep the government funded and avert a looming government shutdown.

McCarthy and his GOP leadership team have been trying to sell the House Republican Conference on unifying behind a plan to fund the government, brokered between the House Freedom Caucus and the more moderate Main Street Caucus over the weekend. But that proposed legislation encountered immediate opposition from more than a dozen far-right Republican lawmakers who wanted deeper spending cuts attached.

Amid that impasse with conservatives, moderates in the bipartisan House Problem Solver’s Caucus are close to finalizing their own framework on a short-term spending bill that would fund the government for several months at current levels and include Ukraine aid and disaster assistance, according to two sources. Even with Democratic support, that plan would still likely face major challenges – not the least of which is how it would get to the floor before the government runs out of money.

Leaders in the group are hoping to hold a vote among their members as soon as Wednesday evening, but there are already signs that it could face strong headwinds not just with Republicans but with Democrats. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a progressive Democrat from Washington state, told CNN’s Manu Raju on “Inside Politics” that she wants a “clean” continuing resolution of funds, a sign that progressives may not back some of the border security provisions that the Problem Solvers Caucus members are eyeing.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries met with the House Problem Solvers Caucus earlier Wednesday, and said afterward that they need a bipartisan agreement in line with what was already negotiated in the debt ceiling package.

“We need to find a bipartisan agreement consistent with what was previously reached,” he said.

McCarthy projects optimism for GOP plan

Speaker Kevin McCarthy, facing intense pressure from his right flank, projected optimism that his GOP conference can work together on potential tweaks to the conservative stopgap measure.

“I feel like we are” making progress, McCarthy said Wednesday morning, less than two weeks away from the September 30 government funding deadline.

Members from all wings of the Republican Party have been meeting in House Majority Whip Tom Emmer’s office to hammer out the differences that remain in the divided conference. McCarthy said they met late into the night Tuesday and are already back at it this morning.

With McCarthy’s extremely thin margin in the chamber – and Democrats so far united against the GOP proposals – Republican leadership has been negotiating to try to win over enough GOP support to pass their legislation.

“Members are already in a meeting making some progress,” McCarthy told reporters. “We made some progress last night.”

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry, a Pennsylvania Republican, characterized discussions Wednesday morning as “very positive” and said they have “both sides of the equation” in the room discussing and they are “working through” disagreements.

However, the GOP-led proposal is likely dead on arrival in the Senate, so it’s unclear how Congress avoids a shutdown.

McCarthy was repeatedly asked if it will be possible to bring the stopgap bill to the floor Thursday, but he wouldn’t commit and again dodged the premise of the question. McCarthy also said he has been in this same spot many times, downplaying the jam he is in.

“It is not September 30, the game is not over,” he said.

When pressed on his confidence level in avoiding a shutdown at this juncture he dodged, instead making a sports reference, “Did you quit before the game was over?”

He added that “I think this is where the most significant change happens… I am going to stay with it and solve the problem.”

McCarthy repeated his favorite line, insisting he will never back down from a challenge no matter how messy.

“I wouldn’t quit the first time I went for the vote for speaker,” McCarthy said, a reference to how he was voted speaker only after 15 rounds and days of voting in January. “The one thing if you haven’t learned anything about me yet, I will never quit.”

Weekend schedule flagged

Members were advised on Tuesday to keep their schedules flexible as weekend votes were possible. Members filtering in and out of Whip Emmer’s office the past two days are insistent that they are making progress, but Rep. Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota told CNN that while they are getting closer, they are not close yet.

Rep. Garrett Graves from Louisiana, who has been in the room for negotiations, echoed that schedule change and projected Friday and Saturday work.

“I think we’re going to be here this weekend,” he said.

When pressed on what exactly they’d be up to and if they’d be able to vote by Saturday, Graves said, “Well, we won’t be having Mardi Gras parties,” indicating they’d be voting.

This story and headline have been updated with additional developments.

