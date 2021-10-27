‘Animalism’: Blackhawks scandal raises culture questions

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz has met with his players a day after a report detailed how senior team leaders badly mishandled allegations that an assistant coach sexually assaulted a player during the team’s Stanley Cup run in 2010. The ramifications now stretch into several corners of the NHL. Florida coach Joel Quenneville is slated to meet with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on Thursday. Winnipeg general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff also is planning to talk to the commissioner. Both were with the Blackhawks when the allegations were first reported to team leadership.