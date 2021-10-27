No. 10 Ole Miss, No. 18 Auburn SEC’s only Top 25 matchup

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

With much of the Southeastern Conference enjoying an open date, there are still a couple of marquee matchups. No. 10 Mississippi visits 18th-ranked Auburn in the only Top-25 game. Led by Heisman Trophy candidate Matt Corral, the Rebels are ranked in the Top 10 for the first time since the final poll of 2015. No. 1 Georgia and Florida face off in Jacksonville. It’s the first time this East Division rivalry hasn’t matched up Top 10 games since 2017.