763 days later, Australian men’s soccer team plays at home
SYDNEY (AP) — The Australian men’s soccer team will play its first home match in more than two years — 763 days to be exact — when the Socceroos take on Saudi Arabia in a World Cup qualifier on Nov. 11. Football Australia confirmed the match will be played at Western Sydney Stadium in Parramatta and with 75% capacity — about 22,000 spectators — allowed in. It will be Australia’s first home match since October 2019, when coach Graham Arnold’s side defeated Nepal in Canberra before the COVID pandemic hit about four months later.
