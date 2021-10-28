No. 17 Pitt can cement its spot as Coastal leader vs. Miami

By The Associated Press

No. 17 Pittsburgh will try to cement its spot as the favorite in the ACC’s Coastal Division when the Panthers host Miami. Pitt is coming off a 27-17 victory over Clemson and has reached its highest in-season ranking in the AP poll since 2009. Quarterback Kenny Pickett has thrown for 23 touchdowns against just one interception while mounting a Heisman Trophy campaign. Miami is coming off a 31-30 victory over North Carolina State. Freshman quarterback Tyler Van Dyke tossed four touchdowns in the win. The Hurricanes have won each of their last three meetings with the Panthers.