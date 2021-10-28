ODU: With latest realignment, move to Sun Belt made sense

By HANK KURZ Jr.

AP Sports Writer

Old Dominion and Sun Belt Conference officials say their partnership makes perfect sense with the new wave of conference realignment underway. The move of Texas and Oklahoma to the Southeastern Conference has started a trickle-down effect that has triggered another shift in the college football landscape. The Monarchs announced their move to the Sun Belt on Wednesday, one day after Southern Miss also said it is joining the league. Conference USA member Marshall and James Madison of the Colonial Athletic Association are expected to do the same in the coming days once the moves are finalized. Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill says the moves are not over for his league. He says the Sun Belt started looking around once Texas and Oklahoma said they were heading to the SEC.