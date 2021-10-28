Payton: Ingram ‘absolutely’ playing when Saints host Bucs

BY BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton says running back Mark Ingram is slated to practice with New Orleans on Friday and is “absolutely” expected play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend. The Saints and the Houston Texans have agreed to a trade sending Ingram back to the club where he spent his first eight NFL seasons before leaving for Baltimore in 2019. Ingram started seven games at running back for Houston this season. Payton says Ingram brings leadership and toughness as well as familiarity with the Saints offense and will be “an important addition” for New Orleans.