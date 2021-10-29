Laporta says Barcelona has other options besides Xavi

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona president Joan Laporta says the club is considering other possible coaches besides former player Xavi Hernández to take over for the fired Ronald Koeman. Laporta has faced a barrage of questions about the widespread speculation linking Xavi to the position. He has lauded the former midfielder each time while not revealing details of the job hunt. Laporta says “the name of Xavi is all over the news but Barça has other options.” Xavi has been coaching Qatari club Al-Sadd since 2019. Al-Sadd insists that Xavi has two more years on his contract.